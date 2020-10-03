BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $618,011.74 and $38,253.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00574733 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00079354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

