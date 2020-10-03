Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $49,634.40 and $32.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001373 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,229,878 coins and its circulating supply is 9,229,873 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

