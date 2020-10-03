Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 287.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,043. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.