Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTVCY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586. Britvic has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

