Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

