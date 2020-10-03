Brokerages Anticipate International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.56. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.