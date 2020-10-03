Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $35.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the lowest is $35.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $129.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.64 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $145.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 303,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit