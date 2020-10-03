Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $35.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the lowest is $35.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $129.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.64 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $145.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 303,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

