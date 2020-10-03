Brokerages Anticipate Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.97 Million

Brokerages expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report sales of $419.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.00 million and the highest is $422.00 million. Msci posted sales of $394.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.16. 277,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,955. Msci has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.