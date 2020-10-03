Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report sales of $169.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $170.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $712.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.80 million to $716.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $757.37 million, with estimates ranging from $723.60 million to $779.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,952,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,503,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 524,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 294,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

