Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

SAIL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 16,235,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.03 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at $37,251,237.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,895 shares in the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.