Brokerages Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). H & R Block reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,065.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,686 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,714,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 33.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 3,356,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.