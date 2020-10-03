Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €29.03

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.53 ($33.57).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of ETR:DRI traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €18.64 ($21.93). The stock had a trading volume of 203,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

