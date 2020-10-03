Brokerages Set Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Price Target at €19.78

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.78 ($23.27).

Several analysts have recently commented on ARL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €16.61 ($19.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.53).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.