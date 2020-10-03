Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $32.90

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $805.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

