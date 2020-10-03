Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Price Target at €43.06

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.06 ($50.65).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €43.68 ($51.39). 863,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.70. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

