Brokerages Set Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Target Price at $18.00

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FNLPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.95. 33,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 0.38. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

