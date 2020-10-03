Brokerages Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $38.00

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 526,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $2,901,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

