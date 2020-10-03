Brokerages Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $38.00

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.
Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 526,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $2,901,000.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
