Brokerages Set K&S AG (ETR:SDF) PT at €6.53

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.53 ($7.68).

SDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR:SDF traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €6.10 ($7.18). 1,208,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.88 and its 200-day moving average is €5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

