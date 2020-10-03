Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) PT at €55.31

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.13 ($64.85).

Several research firms have commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €47.86 ($56.31). The stock had a trading volume of 270,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.93 and a 200-day moving average of €45.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

