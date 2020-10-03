Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $24.75

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,828. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.