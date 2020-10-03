Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

BG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 553,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,727. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

