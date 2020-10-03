Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

CALX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,512. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

