Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.25 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at C$534,736.20. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85.

TSE CM traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$99.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,153. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.1287552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.