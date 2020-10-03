Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,086. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.