Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CUK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carnival by 972.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.