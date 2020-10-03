Carry Reaches Market Cap of $8.92 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Carry has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $387,530.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.48 or 0.05481406 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009445 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,194,642 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

