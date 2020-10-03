Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 659,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

