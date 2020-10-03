CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 542,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,459. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,390,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 281,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CBZ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,778. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.