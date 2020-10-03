Ccore Market Capitalization Tops $4,489.69 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $4,489.69 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.61 or 0.01521482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00166489 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

