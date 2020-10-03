Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.00 Million

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post $60.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $55.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $240.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.36 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $234.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%.

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 128,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,232. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.22. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

