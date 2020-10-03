Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,461,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit