Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 939,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,461,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

