CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEU. TD Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.15 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,072. The firm has a market cap of $196.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

