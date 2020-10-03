ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $2.70 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00025475 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00265303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01519692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00170894 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,991,050 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

