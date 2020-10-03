ChatCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $121,699.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.03 or 1.00100031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000707 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Binance, EXX, OKEx, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.