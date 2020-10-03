Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $16.41 million and $6.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00264179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00089966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.01526625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00171274 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,761,892 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

