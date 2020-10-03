Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post sales of $30.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.38 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,825. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 456,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

