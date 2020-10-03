Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to report $30.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.38 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

CLPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,825. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 118,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

