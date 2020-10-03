CloakCoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $793,062.15 and $15,633.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000527 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,509,945 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

