Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 753,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CNA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 139,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,996. Cna Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

