Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $20.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

CXP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 681,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,505. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

