Cominar REIT (CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

