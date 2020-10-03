Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CMC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 1,017,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after buying an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 1,457,091 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

