Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
