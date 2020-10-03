Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

