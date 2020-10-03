Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on November 20th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE STZ.B remained flat at $$186.81 on Friday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

