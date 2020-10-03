ContentBox Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.20 million and $2.46 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00804713 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,185,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.