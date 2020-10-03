Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.00 ($115.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of CON traded up €0.96 ($1.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €96.26 ($113.25). 637,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.38. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

