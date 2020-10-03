Contrasting Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) & Enova Systems (NYSE:ENVS)

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hubbell and Enova Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 2 4 0 2.67 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hubbell currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hubbell and Enova Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $4.59 billion 1.62 $400.90 million $8.12 16.93 Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Enova Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hubbell has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hubbell and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 9.09% 21.79% 8.48% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hubbell beats Enova Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

