Cortex Price Reaches $0.0886 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Cortex has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.87 or 0.05289615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

