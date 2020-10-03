Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Costamare by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Costamare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,016. Costamare has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $791.20 million, a PE ratio of -651.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.