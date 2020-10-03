CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.76 Million

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce sales of $119.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. CRA International posted sales of $115.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $489.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $509.19 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $521.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

CRAI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $298.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CRA International by 195.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

